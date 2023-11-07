Ex-Burnley & Aston Villa man makes surprise move to 8th tier of English football
The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Turf Moor at the end of last season, which brought an end to his eight-year spell in East Lancashire.
After spending time on trial with Birmingham City and Stockport County during the summer, the full-back has now linked up with non-league outfit Witton Albion.
The Cheshire-based club play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One West and are managed by former Preston North End striker Jon Macken, also the former boss of Colne.
“We are delighted to welcome former Burnley and Aston Villa defender Matt Lowton to the Albion,” Witton announced on X, the side formerly known as Twitter.
“34 year old Matt has played over 230 Premier League games. His last PL game was 21/22 for Burnley.
“Welcome to Witton Albion, Matt.”
A 2015 signing from Villa, Lowton went on to make 203 appearances for Burnley, scoring three times.
He was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League during the 2015/16 season and was an ever present under Sean Dyche in the top flight.
The defender made two appearances for the Clarets last season under Vincent Kompany, but both came in cup competitions.
Lowton then spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town during the second half of last season, making nine appearances.
He wasn’t the only experienced player to leave Turf Moor at the end of last season, with Ashley Barnes also departing for pastures new after spending nine years with the club.