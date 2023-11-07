Ex-Burnley & Aston Villa man makes surprise move to 8th tier of English football

Former Burnley man Matt Lowton has made a surprise move to the eighth tier of English football.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After spending time on trial with Birmingham City and Stockport County during the summer, the full-back has now linked up with non-league outfit Witton Albion.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cheshire-based club play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One West and are managed by former Preston North End striker Jon Macken, also the former boss of Colne.

“We are delighted to welcome former Burnley and Aston Villa defender Matt Lowton to the Albion,” Witton announced on X, the side formerly known as Twitter.

“34 year old Matt has played over 230 Premier League games. His last PL game was 21/22 for Burnley.

“Welcome to Witton Albion, Matt.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Matthew Lowton of Burnley takes a throw in during the Premier League match between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor on October 02, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A 2015 signing from Villa, Lowton went on to make 203 appearances for Burnley, scoring three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League during the 2015/16 season and was an ever present under Sean Dyche in the top flight.

The defender made two appearances for the Clarets last season under Vincent Kompany, but both came in cup competitions.

Lowton then spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town during the second half of last season, making nine appearances.