Ex-Burnley man installed as early favourite for Rotherham United vacancy following Leam Richardson axing

The former Wigan Athletic boss took over in December from Matt Taylor, but won just two of his 24 games in charge.

The Millers have endured a torrid campaign and are 22 points adrift of safety with three games to play.

The club said in a statement: “Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team head coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect.

“Leam was appointed in December 2023, taking charge of 24 matches in all competitions during that time. Assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.”

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 5, 2024 in Rotherham, England.(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

The 45-year-old has been out of work since leaving Swansea City in December after being sacked less than six months in the role.

Duff, who spent 12 years with the Clarets as a player, began his coaching career with the club’s academy in 2016.

He first coached Burnley’s Under-18 squad before moving up to take charge of the Under-23 side.

His first senior position came with Cheltenham Town, where he enjoyed a four-year spell, winning automatic promotion from League Two during the 2020/21 season.

He then moved to Barnsley where he led the Tykes to the League One play-off final, where they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Odds for next Millers boss

Michael Duff – 2/1

Steve Evans – 3/1

Alex Neil – 7/2

Gareth Ainsworth – 5/1

Paul Warne – 20/1

Neil Warnock – 25/1