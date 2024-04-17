Aro Muric backed to bounce back from costly error during Burnley's draw against Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The goalkeeper’s howler cost Burnley a potential huge three points in their fight against relegation.

Had the Clarets held on for the win, the gap to safety would now be just four points ahead of next weekend’s clash against bottom side Sheffield United.

But Bellamy leapt to Muric’s defence, claiming it was Burnley’s mistake, not just his, and has backed the Kosovan to bounce back.

“I think a lot of players have that [strength of character],” he said. “I don’t think you get to top level football if you don’t have that.

“He will have made numerous mistakes all the way through his career in his development to get to where he is now. That’s why you see the top players playing at this level, mistakes are a part of the game. It’s life as well.

“Being a goalkeeper as well, I’m not a goalkeeper so it’s easier for me, because I can make a lot of mistakes in a game when I was playing and I would be very unlucky if any of them resulted in a goal, that’s the luxury of playing high up the pitch.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Arijanet Muric of Burnley is consoled by his teammate Maxime Esteve after scoring an own goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“But as a goalkeeper, you always look at the strength of character before anything. What’s he like after a mistake?

“I don’t believe there’s any goalkeeper, especially at the top level, who hasn’t got a strength of character once he’s made a mistake otherwise they wouldn’t be there, they would have been found out a lot earlier.