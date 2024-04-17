Aro Muric backed to bounce back from costly error during Burnley's draw against Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The goalkeeper’s howler cost Burnley a potential huge three points in their fight against relegation.
Had the Clarets held on for the win, the gap to safety would now be just four points ahead of next weekend’s clash against bottom side Sheffield United.
But Bellamy leapt to Muric’s defence, claiming it was Burnley’s mistake, not just his, and has backed the Kosovan to bounce back.
“I think a lot of players have that [strength of character],” he said. “I don’t think you get to top level football if you don’t have that.
“He will have made numerous mistakes all the way through his career in his development to get to where he is now. That’s why you see the top players playing at this level, mistakes are a part of the game. It’s life as well.
“Being a goalkeeper as well, I’m not a goalkeeper so it’s easier for me, because I can make a lot of mistakes in a game when I was playing and I would be very unlucky if any of them resulted in a goal, that’s the luxury of playing high up the pitch.
“But as a goalkeeper, you always look at the strength of character before anything. What’s he like after a mistake?
“I don’t believe there’s any goalkeeper, especially at the top level, who hasn’t got a strength of character once he’s made a mistake otherwise they wouldn’t be there, they would have been found out a lot earlier.
“That’s not a concern for Aro.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.