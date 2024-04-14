'Inconceivable': Burnley goalkeeping errors will prove costly in survival battle claims Match of the Day pundit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Arsenal man claims the Kosovan has cost his side four points over the last two games following his mistakes against both Everton and Brighton.

Had Vincent Kompany’s men picked up those four points in question, they’d now be two points adrift of safety heading into next weekend’s clash against bottom side Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing on Match of the Day to analyse Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, Keown said it was “inconceivable” for Muric to produce another howler at such a significant stage of the season.

“These are vital points,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“We look back to last week against Everton and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin gets to it and it’s vital points lost.

“You’re thinking ‘okay, the goalkeeper might have learned from this’. He’s only made five starts, he [Vincent Kompany] started the season with James Trafford but he’s now come in.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Former Arsenal player Martin Keown looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“He’s competent in possession, he’s passing it around. That’s part of the mantra for a Burnley goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is a truer of a backpass that you’re likely to see. He tries to put his foot on the bobble, there’s no bobble, no bounce and it just goes straight through. That’s inconceivable for a professional goalkeeper to do that.