'Inconceivable': Burnley goalkeeping errors will prove costly in survival battle claims Match of the Day pundit
The former Arsenal man claims the Kosovan has cost his side four points over the last two games following his mistakes against both Everton and Brighton.
Had Vincent Kompany’s men picked up those four points in question, they’d now be two points adrift of safety heading into next weekend’s clash against bottom side Sheffield United.
Appearing on Match of the Day to analyse Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, Keown said it was “inconceivable” for Muric to produce another howler at such a significant stage of the season.
“These are vital points,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.
“We look back to last week against Everton and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin gets to it and it’s vital points lost.
“You’re thinking ‘okay, the goalkeeper might have learned from this’. He’s only made five starts, he [Vincent Kompany] started the season with James Trafford but he’s now come in.
“He’s competent in possession, he’s passing it around. That’s part of the mantra for a Burnley goalkeeper.
“But this is a truer of a backpass that you’re likely to see. He tries to put his foot on the bobble, there’s no bobble, no bounce and it just goes straight through. That’s inconceivable for a professional goalkeeper to do that.
“Of course [you feel sorry for him], it’s your worst nightmare. But if you put those four points back on for Burnley, the game against Sheffield United next weekend would be totally different. But now it’s looking like they’ve gone.”
