Ex-Burnley man early bookies' favourite for Huddersfield Town vacancy following Darren Moore sacking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moore lost his job after a run of just three wins from 23 matches in charge, leaving them 21st in the Championship and three points above the dropzone.

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said that the decision had been made "to give us the best chance of maintaining our Championship status come the end of the season" and described Moore as a "fantastic man" who he wished "the very best for the future".

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Jake Edwards, meanwhile, added: “We’re looking for our next appointment to have a big short-term impact, but also to fit with our longer-term strategy of building an attack-minded, progressive style of football over a number of seasons.”

Former Burnley man Michael Duff is the immediate favourite with the bookies ahead of Nathan Jones and Neil Warnock, who Moore only replaced in September.

Duff was also among the runners and riders for the recent vacancy at Shrewsbury Town, however Paul Hurst was last week installed as boss in his second stint in charge.

Duff was axed by Swansea City in December after less than six months in charge.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13:Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle at John Smith's Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-year-old, who spent 12 years with the Clarets as a player, began his coaching career with the club’s academy in 2016.

He first coached Burnley’s Under-18 squad before moving up to take charge of the Under-23 side.

His first senior position came with Cheltenham Town, where he enjoyed a four-year spell, winning automatic promotion from League Two during the 2020/21 season.

He then moved on to Barnsley, where he led the Tykes to the League One play-off final where they were narrowly beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Next manager odds

Michael Duff – 2/1

Nathan Jones – 3/1

Neil Warnock – 4/1

Gary Rowett – 5/1

Paul Heckingbottom – 5/1

John Mousinho – 5/1

Mark Hudson – 5/1

Alex Neil – 6/1

John Eustace – 6/1

Nigel Pearson – 6/1

Paul Ince – 8/1

Mike Williamson – 8/1

Mick McCarthy – 8/1

Chris Hughton – 8/1

Scott Parker – 10/1

Garry Monk – 10/1