Burnley favourite among frontrunners for League One managerial vacancy alongside ex-Leeds United, Charlton Athletic & Grimsby Town men - gallery

Shrewsbury Town parted ways with former Burnley man Matt Taylor on Sunday after a poor run of results in League One.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT

Taylor, who replaced another ex-Claret in Steve Cotterill during the summer, was given the axe after losing seven of his last eight games.

Former Shrews boss Paul Hurst is currently the 2/1 favourite to return to the role, second-favourites Dean Holden and Michael Flynn are tied at 4/1. A Burnley favourite is also said to be in the running.

According to BonusCodeBets, these are the latest odds for the Shrewsbury vacancy:

1. Neil Warnock

2. Mark Bonner

3. Scott Brown

4. Lee Johnson

