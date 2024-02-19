Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Black Cats have confirmed Beale has left the club with immediate effect, with Mike Dodds appointed as the club’s interim head coach.

The former Rangers boss was only appointed on December 18, but he only won four of his 12 games in charge and lost four of his last seven.

It’s seen the Black Cats drop away from the play-offs to 10th place.

Having been previously linked with the role after Tony Mowbray’s dismissal, Stade Reims boss Will Still is the current favourite with Instant Casino.

Two managers that are currently out of work, Steve Cooper and Paul Heckingbottom, are also well fancied.

Duff, who has been without a job since leaving Swansea City at the start of December, is fifth in the betting.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Michael Beale manager of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City at Stadium of Light on January 27, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The 46-year-old has recently been linked with the previous vacancies at Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town, but he’s yet to land a new role.

Duff enjoyed success with both Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, but the former Claret barely lasted six months with Swansea.

The former centre-back departed after a winless run of five games and only one victory from their past eight left the Swans in 18th place in the Championship.

Odds on next Sunderland boss

Will Still 2/1

Steve Cooper 3/1

Paul Heckingbottom 7/2

Kim Hellberg 4/1

Wayne Rooney 9/1

Steven Gerrard 10/1

Sam Allardyce 10/1

Roy Keane 12/1