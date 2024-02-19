Ex-Burnley man among early runners for Sunderland vacancy alongside ex-Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United bosses
The Black Cats have confirmed Beale has left the club with immediate effect, with Mike Dodds appointed as the club’s interim head coach.
The former Rangers boss was only appointed on December 18, but he only won four of his 12 games in charge and lost four of his last seven.
It’s seen the Black Cats drop away from the play-offs to 10th place.
Having been previously linked with the role after Tony Mowbray’s dismissal, Stade Reims boss Will Still is the current favourite with Instant Casino.
Two managers that are currently out of work, Steve Cooper and Paul Heckingbottom, are also well fancied.
Duff, who has been without a job since leaving Swansea City at the start of December, is fifth in the betting.
The 46-year-old has recently been linked with the previous vacancies at Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Shrewsbury Town, but he’s yet to land a new role.
Duff enjoyed success with both Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, but the former Claret barely lasted six months with Swansea.
The former centre-back departed after a winless run of five games and only one victory from their past eight left the Swans in 18th place in the Championship.
Odds on next Sunderland boss
Will Still 2/1
Steve Cooper 3/1
Paul Heckingbottom 7/2
Kim Hellberg 4/1
Michael Duff 7/1
Wayne Rooney 9/1
Steven Gerrard 10/1
Sam Allardyce 10/1
Roy Keane 12/1
Frank Lampard 20/1