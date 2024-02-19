Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill makes valiant prediction following heavy Arsenal defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brownhill accepted Burnley’s performance was nowhere good enough but at the same time has backed the team to bounce back.

“It’s disappointing,” the 28-year-old told Clarets+.

“We weren’t at it, the quality wasn’t there. The goals were too easy. It was one of those games where we got what we deserved.

“There’s never an easy time to play these teams, Arsenal are a top, top team. But we have shown that we can compete and do well and create chances, but today we didn’t see any of that.

“We worked hard, but it was the quality with the ball and without the ball…it’s a tough one to take, for sure.

“We gave them easy chances and with the quality they’ve got, they take them. We had some big chances over the last few games that we didn’t take when the best teams do that. We haven’t done that.

“They created some really good chances. It probably looked really easy for them for the people that watched it. It’s not acceptable from us.

“I don’t think this game will define our season. It’s one where we will hold our hands up and admit it wasn’t good enough. But we’ve got a good run of games coming up where we’ve got to keep our heads up and go again.