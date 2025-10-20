Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche 'verbally agrees' to take over at Nottingham Forest
Forest are on the hunt for a new manager for the second time already this season after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou on Saturday, barely half an hour after their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.
The former Tottenham boss lasted just 39 days in the role, having replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of September.
He failed to win any of his eight games in charge.
According to reports, negotiations advanced with Dyche on Sunday, with both parties seemingly keen to tie up a deal as quickly as possible.
Forest are in Europa League action against Porto on Thursday night.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
Roberto Mancini, who is also out of work, and Fulham boss Marco Silva are also said to have been considered for the role by Evangelos Marinakis.
But it’s claimed Forest would struggle to fork out the required compensation to take Silva from Craven Cottage due to PSR restrictions. They will also be required to pay significant compensation to both Espirito Santo and Postecoglou.
Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January. He still lives in Nottingham and came through the club’s academy as a youngster.
Burnley leapfrogged above Forest and out of the relegation zone on Saturday courtesy of their 2-0 win over Leeds United.
Your next Burnley FC read: Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Leeds United win