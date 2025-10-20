Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche 'verbally agrees' to take over at Nottingham Forest

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has “verbally agreed” to take over at Nottingham Forest, according to multiple reports.

The former Tottenham boss lasted just 39 days in the role, having replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of September.

He failed to win any of his eight games in charge.

According to reports, negotiations advanced with Dyche on Sunday, with both parties seemingly keen to tie up a deal as quickly as possible.

Forest are in Europa League action against Porto on Thursday night.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Roberto Mancini, who is also out of work, and Fulham boss Marco Silva are also said to have been considered for the role by Evangelos Marinakis.

But it’s claimed Forest would struggle to fork out the required compensation to take Silva from Craven Cottage due to PSR restrictions. They will also be required to pay significant compensation to both Espirito Santo and Postecoglou.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January. He still lives in Nottingham and came through the club’s academy as a youngster.

Burnley leapfrogged above Forest and out of the relegation zone on Saturday courtesy of their 2-0 win over Leeds United.

