Everything you need to know about Burnley’s promotion parade, including start time, route and itinerary
The Clarets boss has overseen a remarkable campaign this term, losing just two games on their way to a top-two finish.
Despite a final day 3-1 win against Millwall, Burnley cruelly missed out on the league title on goal difference after Leeds United scored a last-gasp winner at Plymouth Argyle.
Nevertheless, it’s still been a record-breaking season for the Clarets, who finished on 100 points for the second time in succession in the second tier.
Burnley have lost just twice all season, finished the campaign unbeaten in 33 games, have conceded just 16 goals in 46 games and have matched the all-time English record for clean sheets with 30.
To toast Burnley’s achievements, a civic celebration and parade will take place later today on Tuesday, May 6.
Parker and his players will be at Burnley Town Hall from 6.15pm for interviews on the balcony.
This will be followed by an open-top bus parade to Turf Moor from 7pm, which should take approximately an hour.
Parker, his coaching staff and the squad will then be welcomed by Burnley Council chief executive officer Lukman Patel and the Mayor of Burnley.
Patel said: “It’s fantastic to see Burnley FC back where they belong again, in the Premier League.
“Everyone at the club, and all of the supporters, have done a brilliant job in getting us back into the best football league in the world.
“It’s often said that Burnley FC and Burnley as a town have a close connection like no other club in the country. The Clarets are such an important part of our community, whether you are a supporter or not.
“When the club is doing well, Burnley and the whole borough seems to be that much brighter and positive, and gives us all such a massive boost.
“Here’s to next season and all the challenges and opportunities ahead. Let’s look forward to bringing some of the biggest names in world football to Burnley once again.”
The parade route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the crossroads into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.
The players will not be appearing at Turf Moor and no public events are planned at the stadium.
Fun community activities will also be put on leading up to the players’ arrival. These will run from midday until 4.30pm in the public realm outside of McDonald’s.
Activities include fun challenges and prizes. In the coming days, fans will be able pick-up special brochures detailing the locations, timings and how to win prizes. More information on where these can be collected will follow shortly.
