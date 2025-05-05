Key dates for the diary as Burnley fans look ahead to Premier League return after Championship promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With one season coming to an end, attention will inevitably turn to the next one as Burnley fans prepare for another season in the top flight.

Burnley will line up back in the Premier League next season after securing an instant return under Scott Parker’s guidance.

Clarets fans won’t have long to wait to find out their 2025/26 schedule, with the fixtures being released at 9am on Wednesday June 18.

The opening round of games will then kick off on Saturday, August 16, with the final round being played on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Premier League has confirmed the 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.

The Premier League also state the August 16 start date allows for the maximum player rest time available – 83 clear days – from the end of the 2024/25 season.

The May 24, 2026 season end date, meanwhile, ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the 2026 World Cup call-up period.

The Clarets will also have to abide by a slightly different summer transfer window following their promotion from the Championship.

The top flight has confirmed major changes to the upcoming window as a result of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Instead of having one window open throughout the summer, it will instead be split into two parts.

The first transfer window will open early, and run between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. It will then close briefly before reopening on Monday, June 16. The second transfer window will run as normal before closing on Monday, September 1.

The Premier League’s decision to alter the window appeared inevitable after FIFA announced an interim transfer window for clubs competing at the Club World Club last October.

FIFA’s stance meant that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City would be able to add to their squads and agree contract extensions with players before the tournament begins in the United States on June 14.

However, several top flight sides were unhappy at the prospect of being shut out of the transfer market and wanted the domestic window to open earlier so they were not at a disadvantage. That has now been agreed after a Premier League meeting.

Last year the summer transfer window was open between June 14 and August 30.