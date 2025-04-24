Encouraging update emerges on former Burnley boss Eddie Howe after hospitalisation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe is set to return to the dugout for Newcastle United after recently being hospitalised.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old has missed Newcastle’s last three games after being admitted with pneumonia. The Magpies boss has been recovering at home after leaving hospital last week.

According to The Athletic, Howe took training on Wednesday and is set to take charge of Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Jason Tindall has taken responsibility for the first-team in Howe’s absence, alongside Graeme Jones.

While Howe was away, Newcastle beat Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0, but were defeated 4-1 by Champions League rivals Aston Villa at the weekend.

Howe released a statement via Newcastle’s official website last week to address his absence.

“A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes,” the former Clarets boss said.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

“They have meant a lot to me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Speaking after the defeat to Villa, Tindall admitted he was missing having Howe alongside him.

“I’ve said it before, the most important thing for Ed is that he rests and he recovers. The more he does that, then the sooner he’ll be able to come and lead the team again,” he said.

“I certainly miss him, even more so on days like this.”