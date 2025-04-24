Encouraging update emerges on former Burnley boss Eddie Howe after hospitalisation

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe is set to return to the dugout for Newcastle United after recently being hospitalised.
Read More
Simon Jordan bucks the trend with intriguing Burnley and Leeds United Premier Le...

The 47-year-old has missed Newcastle’s last three games after being admitted with pneumonia. The Magpies boss has been recovering at home after leaving hospital last week.

According to The Athletic, Howe took training on Wednesday and is set to take charge of Saturday’s game against Ipswich Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant Jason Tindall has taken responsibility for the first-team in Howe’s absence, alongside Graeme Jones.

While Howe was away, Newcastle beat Manchester United 4-1 and Crystal Palace 5-0, but were defeated 4-1 by Champions League rivals Aston Villa at the weekend.

Howe released a statement via Newcastle’s official website last week to address his absence.

“A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes,” the former Clarets boss said.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

“They have meant a lot to me and my family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I’m immensely grateful for the specialist care I’m receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Speaking after the defeat to Villa, Tindall admitted he was missing having Howe alongside him.

“I’ve said it before, the most important thing for Ed is that he rests and he recovers. The more he does that, then the sooner he’ll be able to come and lead the team again,” he said.

“I certainly miss him, even more so on days like this.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweBurnleyNewcastle UnitedAston VillaMagpiesChampions LeagueIpswich TownGraeme Jones

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice