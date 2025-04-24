Simon Jordan bucks the trend with intriguing Burnley and Leeds United Premier League survival claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Jordan has bucked the trend and backed Burnley to put up a good fist of fighting off relegation on their return to the Premier League.

Despite only sealing their promotion on Monday night, the Clarets – and their rivals Leeds United – have already been written off next term.

In some ways it’s understandable. For the past two seasons, all six promoted clubs have come straight back down.

But Jordan, analysing the two sides’ chances on talkSPORT, claimed he’d be more than happy to take a “punt” on their survival hopes.

“I think both of these sides are in good positions to stay up next year for differing reasons,” he told presenter Jim White.

“Leeds have got American ownership with money behind them and they don’t like the idea of being in the Championship.

“You look at Scott Parker, he’s gone up a different way. None of this fannying about how we’re going to play. Let’s stop teams from hurting us. My god, how can you get out of this division by conceding 15 goals? That, to me, gives them a chance of being able to compete and make it difficult.

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has had his say on Burnley's Premier League survival chances under Scott Parker. Picture: Getty Images

“How many times have we sat here on this show and talked about these promoted teams wanting to help the bloody opposition? I don’t think Burnley are going to do that.

“Good defending is good defending. Of course in the Premier League the strikers require less chances to score than they do in the Championship, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the two of them make a really good fist of it.

“If you’re asking me to put a bet on Burnley and Leeds staying up, I’d take that bet. I’d be quite happy to put £100 on it or whatever the number is, because it’s worth the punt.”

Both Parker and Daniel Farke have made a name for themselves as promotion specialists from the Championship, achieving it on three occasions.

But when it comes to the Premier League, the pair have experienced mixed results.

Jordan, however, believes there is nuance that needs to be considered, rather than just writing them both off as “failed” Premier League managers.

He explained: “Forget the Bournemouth stuff when Parker let his mouth get away from him, he didn’t get a chance to keep his team up because his mouth was getting away from him in terms of what he wanted for his team - and some may that proves his point because he had a scarred experience at Fulham, where he got them up but only got £30m to spend and it kept them nowhere.

“The fact of the matter is, these two guys have got their teams out of the Championship with a significant points haul and differing styles and differing ways of doing it.

“To judge them by the fact they got teams up previously and got them relegated, when you actually isolate it and give it nuance, what are you going to do with £9m? [which is what Farke had to spend at Norwich one season]. They clearly wanted to go up, collect the money and go down with it.”

When asked how much money is required to give it a good shot, Jordan added: “You have to spend it wisely, that’s the main thrust of it. You can give a manager £125m and turn it into £25m worth of buys.

“Nottingham Forest spent an absolute king’s ransom and bought an absolute boatload of players. The chairman was getting castigated because people were turning up and the manager didn’t even know their names.

“We can all look through one set of ideals, but I would suggest when we’re discussing these two guys [Parker and Farke] and look at the data, were they given the amount of help they could have been given?

“I would think a reasonable amount of money to be spending when you get to the Premier League is somewhere in the region of 50 or 60 per cent of the total money you’re going to get for being in the Premier League, which is around £120m.

“If you spend £50m or £60m, you’re going to give yourself half a chance, a puncher’s chance of staying in the division.

“That doesn’t always work out. But we’re isolating it and looking at these two guys saying they’ve been here before and suggesting they’re not going to be here again.”