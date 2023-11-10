Ekdal & Benson: Burnley's injury state of play as five players expected to miss out against Arsenal
The defender hasn’t featured since the Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest, which to date remains his one and only appearance of the season.
But the 25-year-old made his return from his knee injury last week for the Under-21s in a game against Sheffield United.
He wasn’t the only Claret to make his comeback, with winger Manuel Benson also receiving his first minutes since the end of September.
“That was good for us,” Kompany said.
“We just lost a few players to freak injuries, which seems to be a theme anywhere this year because a lot of squads are decimated by injuries. Whether we look into it much deeper, maybe sometime later but it feels that way anyway.
“But for us, it’s been good to slowly recover them.”
When asked how close the duo are to a first-team return, Kompany added: “I’m not sure if Benny is in contention yet. Ekdal? Maybe we will see how he reacts to training sessions this week.”
Burnley will also be boosted by the return of Josh Cullen, who missed last week’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace through suspension.
Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey is likely to remain sidelined, while Michael Obafemi is still fighting his way back from a long-term hamstring injury.
Arijanet Muric is also unavailable as he’s been called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, which takes place on Sunday.
Lyle Foster also remains unavailable as he’s being treated by specialists for his mental wellbeing.
As for Arsenal, Martin Odegaard is a doubt after missing the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla.
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Eddie Nketiah are also doubts, while Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus are sidelined.