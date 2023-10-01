Eddie Howe's praise for 'dangerous' & 'interesting' Burnley following comfortable Newcastle United win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak clinched a 2-0 win for the Magpies at St James’ Park.
In doing so, it condemned Vincent Kompany’s men to a fifth defeat in their opening six games of the season.
Despite Burnley’s tricky start to the campaign, Howe always felt this would be a difficult encounter for his side to navigate.
“It was a tough game,” he said. “We anticipated that.
“I think Burnley are a really interesting team. Vincent’s done a great job and we knew we had to be really good because they play a very open style, but it’s a dangerous style if you’re not perfect on your press or whatever game plan you intend to deliver.
“You have to deliver it well and I thought we did. After the first 10 minutes, where we were a little bit slow out of the blocks, I thought we recovered really well and we deserved to win.”
Despite starting well, Burnley failed to sustain any pressure and struggled to create many clear-cut chances – something that left Howe pleased.
“It was a foundation of our success last year, our defensive resilience,” he added.
“We pride ourselves on it. We’ve got some really good defenders at the football club.
“To keep five clean sheets in a row is testament to the whole team, because as you saw today it’s not just one element or unit of the team that is working well, it’s everyone together. That gives you a great chance of winning games.”