Eddie Howe's praise for 'dangerous' & 'interesting' Burnley following comfortable Newcastle United win

Eddie Howe was pleased with the manner in which his Newcastle United side came through their “dangerous” challenge against Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak clinched a 2-0 win for the Magpies at St James’ Park.

In doing so, it condemned Vincent Kompany’s men to a fifth defeat in their opening six games of the season.

Despite Burnley’s tricky start to the campaign, Howe always felt this would be a difficult encounter for his side to navigate.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “We anticipated that.

“I think Burnley are a really interesting team. Vincent’s done a great job and we knew we had to be really good because they play a very open style, but it’s a dangerous style if you’re not perfect on your press or whatever game plan you intend to deliver.

“You have to deliver it well and I thought we did. After the first 10 minutes, where we were a little bit slow out of the blocks, I thought we recovered really well and we deserved to win.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, embraces Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, embraces Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on September 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Despite starting well, Burnley failed to sustain any pressure and struggled to create many clear-cut chances – something that left Howe pleased.

“It was a foundation of our success last year, our defensive resilience,” he added.

“We pride ourselves on it. We’ve got some really good defenders at the football club.

“To keep five clean sheets in a row is testament to the whole team, because as you saw today it’s not just one element or unit of the team that is working well, it’s everyone together. That gives you a great chance of winning games.”

