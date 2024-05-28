Early favourite for Burnley managerial vacancy rules himself out of the running to replace Vincent Kompany - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initial bookies’ favourite for the imminent Burnley vacancy has ruled himself out of contention, according to reports.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Steve Cooper has turned down the chance to hold talks with the Clarets, who are on the lookout for a new boss ahead of Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich.

Instead, the former Nottingham Forest is said to be eyeing a return to the Premier League, having been sacked at the City Ground back in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that, the 44-year-old led Forest to the Premier League before keeping them in the top flight the following season. However, he was replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo after a run of just one win in 13.

Cooper had been installed as the early favourite with the bookies on Monday, before drifting down the betting.

At the time of writing, two-time promotion-winner Scott Parker leads the way ahead of Frank Lampard and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Cooper remains fourth but is likely to fall away following the latest reports.

Current Coventry City boss Mark Robins and ex-Hull City chief Liam Rosenior have also been linked with the post, as has Raphaël Wicky, a Swiss manager who previously led Chicago Fire and Young Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (L) shakes hands with Nottingham Forest's Welsh manager Steve Cooper (R) ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on September 18, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) /

David Moyes and Graham Potter have also been mentioned with the vacancy but are unlikely to drop down to the Championship.

The Clarets have already begun their search for their new number one ahead of Kompany’s unveiling as the new boss of Bayern Munich.