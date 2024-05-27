The Belgian is expected to be unveiled as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement this week after agreeing to take over at the Allianz Arena.
It’s been widely reported that Kompany is set to agree a contract until 2027 after the two parties agreed a compensation package of €12m (£10.2m).
That would make Kompany the fourth most expensive boss in football history.
For the Clarets, however, they must now begin their search for his successor as they look to identify the man who will be tasked with guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.