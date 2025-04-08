Derby County v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to maintain top spot
Scott Parker’s side moved top for the first time in 169 days at the weekend with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Coventry City.
Elsewhere in the race for automatic promotion, Sheffield United suffered a shock defeat at Oxford while Leeds were held by Luton.
Up next for Burnley is a battling Derby side that are mired in relegation struggle following their narrow defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.
Prior to that, John Eustace’s side had been flying with four straight wins. But the Rams sit outside the bottom three on goal difference only.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Derby’s Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday, April 8. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. While it’s not the featured game, it will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Manuel Benson is likely to miss out again after picking up an ankle issue in training prior to the weekend win at Coventry.
Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are also unlikely to feature, despite their recent outings for the Under-21s.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei all remain sidelined.
Derby also have a number of injury concerns to contend with, with eight first-team players currently sidelined. Callum Elder and Ryan Nyambe are also doubts.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It's a tough place for us to go.
“We need to, first and foremost, go in there with a mentality and a mindset of what the game is going to bring.
“We'll plan now, starting tonight and tomorrow. I'm going to get my eyes on them tonight and hopefully go there and be as competitive as we have been throughout this year.”
What are the predicted teams?
Derby: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Langas, Phillips, Clarke, Forsyth, Adams, Armstrong, Thompson, Harness, Jackson
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Who is the referee?
Robert Madley. He’s overseen 23 games so far this season, dishing out 87 red cards and two yellows. He took charge of Burnley’s games against Oxford (0-0), Plymouth (1-0 win) and Bristol City (1-0 win).
What are the latest odds?
Derby: 10/3
Draw: 11/5
Burnley: 10/11
Odds according to SkyBet.
