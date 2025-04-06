25 amazing pictures of Burnley fans watching hard-fought victory against Coventry City

Jaidon Anthony was Burnley’s hero, with the winger at the double as Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind to claim a big three points.

It brought about a huge swing in the fight for promotion, with the Clarets leapfrogging both Leeds United and Sheffield United into top spot.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

1 . 1 Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales