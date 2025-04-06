25 amazing pictures of Burnley fans watching hard-fought victory against Coventry City

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 6th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
It was a perfect day in the sunshine for Burnley fans as they witnessed their side claim a hard-fought 2-1 win against Coventry City.

Jaidon Anthony was Burnley’s hero, with the winger at the double as Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind to claim a big three points.

It brought about a huge swing in the fight for promotion, with the Clarets leapfrogging both Leeds United and Sheffield United into top spot.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside the CBS Arena before the 2-1 victory over Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

