Defiant Vincent Kompany refusing to give up on Burnley's survival hopes

His side’s winless run in all competitions stretched to seven games on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat to table-topping Liverpool.

With relegation rivals Everton, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest all losing, the gap to safety remains at seven points.

But what is not lost on Kompany is that time, and most importantly games, are quickly running out.

But even with another title challenger up next in the form of Arsenal next weekend, Kompany is still of the mindset that survival can be achieved.

“They have to keep the belief,” he said. “There’s not a single hair, for the ones that I have left, in my body that wouldn’t take the opportunity to believe in what is still to come and what can still be achieved.

“Everybody will tell you what you can’t achieve in life, more importantly it’s what you can achieve and that’s what we have to focus on.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“We always have that belief, we just need that belief to pay off.”

While Kompany was understandably frustrated to lose yet again, he felt there were still plenty of positives for his side to take - most notably the chance creation against one of the league’s best sides.

“It was a little bit the story of the last few months really, because for a long time we’ve been performing well,” he added.

“We didn’t get the result but I’m a manager here that stands proud to coach this group of players and we’ll keep going, we’ll keep fighting in every single game.

“In this type of game you need a bit of luck, you need to take your chances and we didn’t have that little bit of luck and we didn’t take our chances, so it becomes a little bit difficult.

“But the team always fights, works hard, always dangerous and at times played really well, so we have to carry on.

“Even if you go in the dressing room now, the players are ready to build up again and go again in the next game in front of our own fans.