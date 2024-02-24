Crystal Palace v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to bounce back from Arsenal thrashing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets suffered a miserable 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week in front of their home fans at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s men remain 19th, seven points adrift of safety with just 13 games remaining.

If they’re to have any chance of staying up, they must realistically pick up a healthy number of points from their next four games – Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham and Brentford – starting at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

They take on a Palace side that are under new manager, with Austrian boss Oliver Glasner taking over from the experienced Roy Hodgson, who stood down at the start of the week.

The South London outfit have been in poor form recently, winning just two of their last 16 games in all competitions.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday, February 24. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Aaron Ramsey is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a horror knee injury during last week’s defeat to Arsenal.

The midfielder had to be administered oxygen as he was stretchered off the pitch and speaking ahead of this game, Kompany revealed the 21-year-old will definitely miss the remainder of the season.

Jordan Beyer is progressing well but won’t return for this game, while Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster remain long-term absentees.

As for Palace, key men Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are still out, while defender Marc Guehi is nursing a knee injury.

Will Hughes could return from a foot problem, but Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are all absent.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“We have to have the approach that every game is must-win. It’s never black or white, it’s really about getting a run together. It’s a must to get a run of results together, that’s the must.

“The individual game itself, it’s an approach and an attitude you have towards it but the key thing for us is not to have the pretention or the arrogance. Every game is tough for us, they’re a good team with good players.

“Saying it’s a must, it’s a desire, let’s put it this way. It’s a good team and we’re building up to have full energy for the game.”

What are the predicted teams?

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Edouard, Mateta

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Who is the referee?

Lewis Smith. He’s overseen 35 games this season, mostly in the EFL, dishing out 136 yellow cards and five reds. This will be the first Burnley fixture he’s overseen.

What are the latest odds?

Palace: 1/1

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 29/10