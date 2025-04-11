Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has his say on controversial Burnley game, offside goal and FA charge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frank Lampard has finally had his say on the controversies involved in Coventry City’s recent defeat to Burnley.

The Sky Blues boss was unable to speak after the game after being shown a red card by referee James Bell at the final whistle.

The 46-year-old has since been hit with an FA charge for misconduct, along with his performance analyst Connor Lawley. It’s alleged the pair acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards the match official after the game had finished.

They have until Monday, April 14 to provide their responses.

Responding to the charge, Lampard told Coventry Live: “I won’t appeal it because I won’t win.

“I will miss Hull. That’s what I have heard today, although I can’t absolutely confirm that, but I think I will miss Hull.”

Lampard provided a short response when asked if he was unhappy with Bell’s handling of the game, adding: “It was a very difficult match for that and the stadium felt how that game went.”

Frank Lampard, Manager of Coventry City, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Coventry fans vented their frustration with a number of the referee’s calls.

The one major incident, however, went against Burnley after just six minutes, when Haji Wright gave the home side the lead despite clearly being in an offside position.

Lampard, however,

“To be clear, Haji’s offside goal was a handball by Burnley’s Connor Roberts just before that when Ephron (Mason-Clark) hit a shot,” he said.

"Connor Roberts actually said it to Ephron at the end of the game, so if the referee sees that then it’s a penalty and maybe a card, I don’t know.

“So before anyone goes, ‘oh you had an offside goal’, that would have been a penalty and I am pretty sure that when the referee board or whatever goes over the goals and what went against us – and we’re down on that this season, down by quite a few decisions – on critical goal decisions – so I hope that they note that.

“The rest I am not going to talk about because I don’t want to get in trouble. I think there are bigger things here to improve, but that’s the last thing I will say (on the matter).”