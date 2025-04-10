Burnley launch Turf Moor flag appeal for potential promotion decider against Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley fans are being encouraged to bring their Claret-themed flags to Turf Moor for the potential promotion decider against Sheffield United.

The club wants to create a “sea of flags” for the Easter Monday clash against their promotion rivals, which could go a long way to deciding who finishes the season in the top two.

As it currently stands, Scott Parker’s side sit in second in the table, two points ahead of the Blades in third. The two face one another at Turf Moor in their third-to-last game of the season.

“The club acknowledges that many supporters like to display flags and having listened to feedback, we’re pleased to announce a process to allow supporters to bring approved flags into the stadium,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Firmly at the business end of the season and with so much to play for, your support is needed now more than ever before.

“We look forward to receiving your flag requests as we come together to support Scott and the team for our remaining fixtures!”

Supporters must get their flags signed off by the club beforehand to ensure they meet the appropriate guidelines.

In order to be approved, flags must meet the following criteria:

No larger than 90cm x 60cm.

Be made of fire-retardant material with an attached label.

The flag can be attached to a wooden or plastic pole, no longer than 1m.

The flag design must be submitted to the club for approval and must not contain any offensive messaging or imagery

The club will also hand out 2,000 flags prior to kick-off to the first fans through the turnstiles. These flags can also be re-used at future games.

The deadline to submit a flag request for the Sheffield United fixture is Thursday, April 17 at 12pm. For future fixtures, all requests should be made no later than 72 working hours before the matchday.

Once the club has received and reviewed a submission, the supporter in question will receive a way of reply to inform them if their flag request has been approved.

To apply to bring a flag to Turf Moor for the game against the Blades, visit the club’s Supporter FAQ page here and make a matchday flag request.