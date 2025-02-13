'Completely on me': Hull City boss takes the blame after being convincingly beaten by Burnley
The Clarets broke another record by becoming the first Championship side to keep 10 straight clean sheets as they cruised to a deserved 2-0 win at Turf Moor.
The damage was done during a one-sided first-half, where goals from Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming put Scott Parker’s men in control.
"I think in the first part of the game, we put out our worst side,” Selles admitted.
"We came here with a clear intention, a clear idea. Almost the first action, we had a shot from the edge of the box and it got blocked. Immediately after that, we got the pressure wrong and conceded a goal and then the picture changed. It was a little bit of a shock for us.
"In the first-half we were not as competitive as we want to be. I think we got the pressure wrong and that's my responsibility. In the second-half we were a much better version, but I think the opponent was better than us today.
"Again, as I say, it's my responsibility. I think I got the pressure wrong and I think the boys wanted to be aggressive, but when they arrived at the positions where we wanted to win the ball, the ball was not there, or we arrived late so that never gives you the possibility to show [your quality].
"We were much better when we just changed the pressure in the second part of the first-half and in the second-half. This is more aggressive, being able to win more balls, and yes, that's completely on me."