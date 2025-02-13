Bashir Humphreys has unselfishly claimed he’d rather his first goal in Burnley colours had gone to one of his teammates.

Despite being a defender, it’s always nice to get off the mark – but the 21-year-old would have preferred it had the goal come via one of Burnley’s attacking players.

“It's one of those things where I don't really know what happened,” he said.

“I just got the ball, took the shot and it’s gone in. It's just obviously one of the best feelings in football, for sure.

“It wasn't playing on my mind [not scoring]. If anything, I would like to give the goal to one of our attackers because obviously we've been doing well, we've been keeping a lot of clean sheets, but we've probably been lacking some goals.

“I’ll take it, but like I said, I'd probably be happier if it was more at the top of the pitch.”

Bashir Humphreys celebrates after scoring his first goal of the season during the 2-0 win against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Humphreys’ early strike was just the start of what was one of Burnley’s most convincing victories this season.

“We’re over the moon,” Humphreys added. “It's always nice to get a good performance and a good win at the Turf.

“I think that it might be one of our best performances that we have had here all season. I felt like we were all on the same page.

“I felt like we were all in it, but collectively, rather than just a few individuals being in it, it was like we were passing and moving and everyone was sort of on that collective same page.”

Now unbeaten in 21 games, the Clarets should be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s lunchtime Lancashire derby against Preston North End.

“I think we love local derbies,” Humphreys said. “I can call back to Blackburn away. That was probably one of my favourite games of the season.

“It wasn't pretty. It was probably quite a clean, pretty performance against Hull. Whereas on Saturday, I'm not expecting it to be like that.

“I'm expecting it to be more of a fight and more of that local derby feel, but we relished that.”