Charlie Taylor reflects on 'incredible' seven-year Burnley stint with poignant message after sealing Southampton move
The left-back was offered a new deal to remain at Turf Moor but Taylor has opted to sign for Premier League newcomers Southampton instead, penning a two-year deal with Russell Martin’s side.
The 30-year-old became the latest club stalwart to leave the club after Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson also departed after the end of last season.
The reliable full-back first made the move to East Lancashire in 2017 following his departure from Leeds United and made 194 appearances in total.
His one and only goal for the club came last season during the defeat to Bournemouth.
Reflecting on his time with the Clarets, Taylor wrote on Instagram: “An incredible seven years playing for this unbelievable football club has come to an end.
“So many memories, opportunities and experiences throughout my time being a Claret that I will never forget.
“I will be forever grateful for the chance Burnley gave me to live out my dream of playing in the Premier League.
“I want to thank the club and staff for all they have done for me, my teammates who I’ll miss in the dressing room and on the pitch, but mostly I’d like to thank the incredible fans for all the support and for standing by us over the years.”
Taylor is the fourth player to leave Burnley so far since the end of last season, following in the footsteps of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson.