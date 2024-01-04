Charlie Adam discusses Vincent Kompany influence after leaving Burnley to take first managerial job

Charlie Adam believes Vincent Kompany has been the ideal man to learn from as he takes his first steps into football management.

The 38-year-old departed Burnley last week to become the new manager of League One strugglers Fleetwood Town.

Prior to that, the former Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City man had been working as loans manager with the Clarets, while also coaching with the club’s Under-21s.

During that time he’s worked closely with Burnley boss Kompany, who Adam has spoken glowingly of following his appointment at Highbury.

“He’s been amazing for me, I can’t speak highly enough of him,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“What I take from him is his calmness. We all know Vincent Kompany as the player and he won all the big trophies at Man City, but speaking to him it’s all about his journey and how he came back from setbacks as a player to then become a manager of Anderlecht before coming to Burnley.

“I must reiterate, Burnley is a great football club with great people. A lot of people will know Matt Williams [chief operating officer] was a huge influence in terms of getting me into Burnley, so I’d like to thank him for that and the owners as well, who have given me the opportunity to join their football club and be a part of it.

“But going back to Vincent, it was his calmness, his aura and how he delegates to his staff and how he gets his staff to coach and manage people. It was a special time to be around.”

Adam intends to keep in touch with Kompany, knowing he’s the perfect man to go to for advice should he need it.

“If you need help, ask for it,” he said.

“That’s why I’m lucky enough to have a lot of good people who I know, not inside the club, but on the outside who I can pick up the phone and speak to. Vincent being one.