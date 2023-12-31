Burnley coach Charlie Adam is being tipped to fill the managerial vacancy at Fleetwood Town.

The League One outfit are looking to appoint their third boss of the season after dispensing with the services of Lee Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson paid the price for a nine-game winless run that left Fleetwood second from bottom in the table.

The final straw proved to be a 2-0 home defeat to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

Johnson only made the move to Highbury in September after being sacked by SPL outfit Hibernian in August.

The former Bristol City manager, who won just six of his 22 games in charge, losing 10, replaced former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown, whose 16-month spell at the club ended at the start of September.

Brown led the Cod Army to a 13th placed finish in his first season in charge but failed to record a win in his first six games at the start of this season.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Charlie Adam of Reading looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading at Bet365 Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Fleetwood are now set to turn to Adam in their bid to stave off relegation to the fourth tier.

The former Blackpool man currently works as loans manager at Turf Moor while also coaching with the club’s Under-21 side.

It’s claimed the 38-year-old would jump at the chance to move to Highbury and kickstart his managerial career.