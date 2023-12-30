News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Aston Villa as inspirational forward handed 9/10 despite cruel late defeat - gallery

Ten-man Burnley came minutes away from securing a heroic draw away to Aston Villa in their final game of 2023.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Dec 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 17:46 GMT

But Douglas Luiz’s 89th minute penalty handed Unai Emery’s men a 3-2 win in a game mired by controversy.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made two or three big saves but couldn’t have done a great deal about Villa’s three goals. Villa’s finishing was otherwise wasteful.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Endured a difficult first-half, where he was at fault for Villa’s second goal. Deserves credit for sticking at it in the second-half though.

2. Vitinho - 5/10

Defended well with blocks and interceptions and claimed an assist for Amdouni’s goal. Watkins got past him too easily for the second though.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Only lasted 17 minutes having been brought off with a knock after hobbling around. Replaced by Hannes Delcroix.

4. Jordan Beyer - 6/10

