Ten-man Burnley came minutes away from securing a heroic draw away to Aston Villa in their final game of 2023.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Made two or three big saves but couldn’t have done a great deal about Villa’s three goals. Villa’s finishing was otherwise wasteful. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Vitinho - 5/10
Endured a difficult first-half, where he was at fault for Villa’s second goal. Deserves credit for sticking at it in the second-half though. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Defended well with blocks and interceptions and claimed an assist for Amdouni’s goal. Watkins got past him too easily for the second though. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Jordan Beyer - 6/10
Only lasted 17 minutes having been brought off with a knock after hobbling around. Replaced by Hannes Delcroix. Photo: Ryan Pierse