Carabao Cup second round: Ball numbers and draw details as Burnley set to discover opponents

Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
Burnley will discover their Carabao Cup second round opponents later today.
As a newly-promoted Premier League side, the Clarets received a bye to the second round of the competition – which was won by Newcastle United last season.

First round ties got underway last night, with Burnley’s East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers being dumped out by Graham Alexander’s Bradford City.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town were also humbled by League Two Bromley, losing out on penalties.

The draw for round two ill take place tonight during the build-up to Birmingham City’s first round tie against Sheffield United, which is being televised live on August 13.

It’s expected to get underway at around 7.20pm.

Eleven Premier League clubs, including Burnley, enter the competition at the second round stage, but the top flight sides in European competitions don’t participate until the third round.

Newcastle United ended their trophy drought by beating Liverpool at Wembley last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into a northern and southern section until round three.

Second round ties will take place on the week commencing August 25. For Burnley, this will be sandwiched in-between the home league game against Sunderland and the trip to Manchester United.

The Clarets were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle last season, losing 2-0 to Wolves at Molineux.

After nine consecutive away draws in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, Burnley will be keen to finally get drawn at home at Turf Moor.

Ball numbers

1 Accrington Stanley

2 Bradford City

3 Burnley

4 Derby County

5 Doncaster Rovers

6 Everton

7 Grimsby Town

8 Leeds United

9 Lincoln City

10 Manchester United

11 Mansfield Town

12 Port Vale

13 Preston North End

14 Rotherham United

15 Stockport County

16 Stoke City

17 Sunderland

18 Wigan Athletic

19 Wrexham

20 Barnsley or Fleetwood Town

21 Birmingham City or Sheffield United

22 Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday

23 Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

24 Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion

