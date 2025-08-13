Carabao Cup second round: Ball numbers and draw details as Burnley set to discover opponents
As a newly-promoted Premier League side, the Clarets received a bye to the second round of the competition – which was won by Newcastle United last season.
First round ties got underway last night, with Burnley’s East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers being dumped out by Graham Alexander’s Bradford City.
Elsewhere, Ipswich Town were also humbled by League Two Bromley, losing out on penalties.
The draw for round two ill take place tonight during the build-up to Birmingham City’s first round tie against Sheffield United, which is being televised live on August 13.
It’s expected to get underway at around 7.20pm.
Eleven Premier League clubs, including Burnley, enter the competition at the second round stage, but the top flight sides in European competitions don’t participate until the third round.
The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into a northern and southern section until round three.
Second round ties will take place on the week commencing August 25. For Burnley, this will be sandwiched in-between the home league game against Sunderland and the trip to Manchester United.
The Clarets were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle last season, losing 2-0 to Wolves at Molineux.
After nine consecutive away draws in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, Burnley will be keen to finally get drawn at home at Turf Moor.
Ball numbers
1 Accrington Stanley
2 Bradford City
3 Burnley
4 Derby County
5 Doncaster Rovers
6 Everton
7 Grimsby Town
8 Leeds United
9 Lincoln City
10 Manchester United
11 Mansfield Town
12 Port Vale
13 Preston North End
14 Rotherham United
15 Stockport County
16 Stoke City
17 Sunderland
18 Wigan Athletic
19 Wrexham
20 Barnsley or Fleetwood Town
21 Birmingham City or Sheffield United
22 Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday
23 Huddersfield Town or Leicester City
24 Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion
