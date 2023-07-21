'Can't wait': Burnley fans issue squad verdict after the Clarets make three signings in three days

There have been three new additions to Vincent Kompany’s side in recent days, beginning with the signing of exciting Basel forward Zeki Amdouni.

That was quickly followed by confirmation of James Trafford’s long-rumoured move to Turf Moor, while free agent Nathan Redmond has also been confirmed as a Burnley player.

In total there have been seven signings so far this summer, with Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux joining the aforementioned trio of new recruits.

The chances are Burnley’s transfer business isn’t done just yet, but what have Clarets made of their work so far? And how do they view the current squad as it stands?

Here's a selection of comments:

Fraser Butt: Very well, still some to come but can't fault any incoming this window. Excited to see us in action now, can't wait.

Will Vincent Kompany be happy with Burnley's summer transfer business so far?

Mr D: Some glaring weaknesses (CM,LB) but they'll no doubt be addressed soon.

Corey: LB, CM and a winger and we’re sorted I reckon.

James Brown: Brilliant work so far.

Carlisle: CM & left back is miles off.

Fantomclaret: Midfield the weak link.

Conor: We needed this experience in the side (Redmond), top signing.

UTCBurnley82: Still some surprises to come I reckon similar to how Amdouni came.

FPLCompanion: 8/10, a winger, CM and LB makes it a 10.

Abdelrahman Sherif: CB - LB - CM and we are ready