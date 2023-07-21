News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

'Can't wait': Burnley fans issue squad verdict after the Clarets make three signings in three days

Burnley's squad is really beginning to take shape ahead of their return to the Premier League following a busy week in the transfer market.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Burnley's exciting new number one – the expert view on former Bolton Wanderers l...

There have been three new additions to Vincent Kompany’s side in recent days, beginning with the signing of exciting Basel forward Zeki Amdouni.

That was quickly followed by confirmation of James Trafford’s long-rumoured move to Turf Moor, while free agent Nathan Redmond has also been confirmed as a Burnley player.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total there have been seven signings so far this summer, with Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux joining the aforementioned trio of new recruits.

The chances are Burnley’s transfer business isn’t done just yet, but what have Clarets made of their work so far? And how do they view the current squad as it stands?

Here's a selection of comments:

Fraser Butt: Very well, still some to come but can't fault any incoming this window. Excited to see us in action now, can't wait.

Will Vincent Kompany be happy with Burnley's summer transfer business so far?Will Vincent Kompany be happy with Burnley's summer transfer business so far?
Will Vincent Kompany be happy with Burnley's summer transfer business so far?

Mr D: Some glaring weaknesses (CM,LB) but they'll no doubt be addressed soon.

Corey: LB, CM and a winger and we’re sorted I reckon.

James Brown: Brilliant work so far.

Carlisle: CM & left back is miles off.

Fantomclaret: Midfield the weak link.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conor: We needed this experience in the side (Redmond), top signing.

UTCBurnley82: Still some surprises to come I reckon similar to how Amdouni came.

FPLCompanion: 8/10, a winger, CM and LB makes it a 10.

Abdelrahman Sherif: CB - LB - CM and we are ready

Alec Willis: Definitely a great window.

Related topics:BurnleyPremier League