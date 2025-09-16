Burnley's £50m lawsuit against Everton set to begin amid PSR claims

Burnley’s court battle with Premier League rivals Everton is reportedly set to get underway this week.
The Clarets are said to be suing the Toffees for £50m after Everton were found in breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Merseyside outfit were handed a 10-point deduction in November 2023, which was later reduced to six on appeal.

Had the points deduction been applied the previous season, Burnley would have avoided relegation with Everton dropping into the bottom three instead.

Burnley will argue they are entitled to compensation as a result of lost revenues by dropping into the Championship.

According to The i, the case will commence in the middle of this week at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London. It will be heard in private.

Burnley in on-the-pitch action against Everton back in April 2024 (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
There is no timescale for when a verdict will be delivered and The i adds the public may never learn of the outcome.

The club have been contacted for comment.

The outcome of the case could have huge ramifications for the Premier League, given it could well open the door for future claims, coming amid an imminent verdict on Manchester City’s 115 charges.

