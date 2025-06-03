Burnley's Premier League relegation rivals Sunderland at risk of losing star man in £25m deal

Sunderland will join Burnley and Leeds United in the Premier League next season following their dramatic play-off triumph.

But the Black Cats could be about to be dealt an early blow in their summer business as star man Jobe Bellingham closes in on a move to Germany.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old is set to sign for his brother Jude’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side are now in advanced talks with Sunderland over a move for Bellingham, having convinced the midfielder to join them over domestic rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

Despite the presence of a €40million (£33.7m) release clause, a deal is expected to be agreed at around £25m due to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the player and those in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Bellingham’s exit is undoubtedly a blow for Sunderland, given he registered four goals and three assists on the way to being crowned Championship young Player of the Year last season. But it could also provide crucial funds for a wider summer rebuild. Burnley themselves, as well as Leeds United, won’t be immune to summer sales to fund spending elsewhere.

According to our sister paper the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats had hoped that Bellingham would choose to stay following promotion to the Premier League, but they have also long been prepared for the possibility of his departure this summer.

Dortmund want a quick resolution, as they wish to take the 19-year-old as part of their squad for the Club World Cup in the USA. A brief initial transfer window is currently open to allow teams to recruit for that tournament, but closes again on June 10.

If they can conclude a deal in time, Bellingham is expected to go that tournament rather than the Under-21s European Championship.