Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United's woes continue but Leeds United reclaim top spot
The Clarets temporarily took top spot on Friday night when they beat Norwich City to take full advantage of playing first.
Leeds United soon reclaimed first place after edging past Preston North End 2-1 in the early Saturday kick-off.
At the same time, Sheffield United’s nightmare week continued as they lost for a third consecutive game to remain in third place, five points adrift of the Clarets with only four games remaining.
While Burnley still have the Blades to play, Scott Parker’s side now need just seven points from their remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.
Following the weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here’s the table in full:
Predicted final table
- Leeds United – 96.45pts
- Burnley – 95.48
- Sheffield United – 89.87
- Sunderland – 82.78
- Coventry City – 69.80
- Bristol City – 69.68
- West Brom – 66.32
- Middlesbrough – 66.11
- Millwall – 65.45
- Watford – 60.86
- Blackburn Rovers – 60.39
- Swansea City – 59.52
- Sheffield Wednesday – 58.74
- Norwich City – 58.63
- Preston North End – 54.59
- QPR – 54.48
- Oxford United – 51.87
- Stoke City – 51.20
- Portsmouth – 51.10
- Hull City – 51.05
- Derby County – 48.14
- Cardiff City – 46.53
- Luton Town – 44.50
- Plymouth Argyle – 43.55
