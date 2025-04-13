Burnley's predicted final finish as Sheffield United's woes continue but Leeds United reclaim top spot

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 13th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley enjoyed another favourable set of results over the weekend as they kept their five-point gap to third place.
The Clarets temporarily took top spot on Friday night when they beat Norwich City to take full advantage of playing first.

Leeds United soon reclaimed first place after edging past Preston North End 2-1 in the early Saturday kick-off.

At the same time, Sheffield United’s nightmare week continued as they lost for a third consecutive game to remain in third place, five points adrift of the Clarets with only four games remaining.

While Burnley still have the Blades to play, Scott Parker’s side now need just seven points from their remaining fixtures to clinch automatic promotion.

Following the weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Here’s the table in full:

Jaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Norwich City with the Burnley players. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardJaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Norwich City with the Burnley players. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Jaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Norwich City with the Burnley players. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Predicted final table

  1. Leeds United – 96.45pts
  2. Burnley – 95.48
  3. Sheffield United – 89.87
  4. Sunderland – 82.78
  5. Coventry City – 69.80
  6. Bristol City – 69.68
  7. West Brom – 66.32
  8. Middlesbrough – 66.11
  9. Millwall – 65.45
  10. Watford – 60.86
  11. Blackburn Rovers – 60.39
  12. Swansea City – 59.52
  13. Sheffield Wednesday – 58.74
  14. Norwich City – 58.63
  15. Preston North End – 54.59
  16. QPR – 54.48
  17. Oxford United – 51.87
  18. Stoke City – 51.20
  19. Portsmouth – 51.10
  20. Hull City – 51.05
  21. Derby County – 48.14
  22. Cardiff City – 46.53
  23. Luton Town – 44.50
  24. Plymouth Argyle – 43.55
