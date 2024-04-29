Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to former referee Dermot Gallagher, who has praised those in charge of the technology for learning from their mistakes.

It comes after Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni was poleaxed by United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the final stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The penalty wasn’t given on the pitch by referee John Brooks, but after being sent to the pitchside monitor the official pointed to the spot.

Amdouni dusted himself off to coolly slot away the penalty to give Vincent Kompany’s men a potentially priceless point in their fight against relegation.

The incident drew comparisons to a similar challenge made by Onana at the start of the season where he wiped out Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic. On that occasion, no penalty was awarded to much controversy and PGMOL were subsequently forced to apologise for the error.

But in learning from that mistake, Gallagher feels VAR deserves praise.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana fouls Zeki Amdouni of Burnley to concede a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"There is a great learning process in this,” he told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch.

“Eight months down the line we see the same goalkeeper at the same end making the same challenge. We were told no penalty on the night. Penalty was given on Saturday.

"It's a great advancement. Rather than try to be consistent, they have said, 'we got that wrong and we are going to correct it'."

Fellow panel member Stephen Warnock added: “VAR has learned and Onana hasn't.”

The panel also discussed United’s late shouts for a penalty when Antony’s cross struck the hand of full-back Vitinho.

The decision not to award a spot kick frustrated United boss Erik ten Hag, whose side were on the wrong end of a similar incident during their FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry City.

"They were unlucky against Coventry,” Gallagher admits. “I said it was harsh on [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, but this would've been even harsher.

“The only thing you'd say about Wan-Bissaka is that the ball went a long way and this was even shorter.