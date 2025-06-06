Burnley's out-of-contract star makes final cut for England's U21 Euros squad amid Strasbourg links

Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley has made the final cut for England Under-21s’ squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The defender was previously named in an initial 29-man preparation squad that has been put through its pace at St George’s Park in recent days.

Lee Carsley has now whittled that group down to a final 23 and Egan-Riley, who has only been capped twice by the Under-21s, is included.

The centre-back, who has previously represented the young Lions from Under-16 level to Under-19s, received his first call-up in March, where he made his debut in a 5-3 defeat to France.

The Burnley man will now be looking to help England retain their European crown in Slovakia, having won the tournament two years ago in Georgia.

Carsley’s side kick off their competition on Thursday, June 12 when they take on Czechia in their first group game. Further matches against Slovenia (June 15) and Germany (June 18) follow.

All games are available to watch on Channel 4 in the UK.

Egan-Riley has made the cut for England's final 23-man squad for this summer's European Championships (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Egan-Riley faces an uncertain future at Turf Moor with his contract soon due to expire. Recent reports suggest the centre-back has already agreed a five-year deal with French side Strasbourg.

The centre-back won’t be the only Burnley player to appear at the competition as Luca Koleosho has also been named in Italy’s squad.

Italy kick off their tournament on Wednesday, June 11 when they play Romania. Further group games against hosts Slovakia and Spain will also follow.

England squad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Brighton, Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Man City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham)