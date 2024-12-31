Burnley's new signing Oliver Sonne profiled: Famous relative, former model and 'nerd' for coffee and tattoos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nephew to a world-famous celebrity, a self-proclaimed “nerd” for coffee and drawing tattoos and a former model – Burnley’s new capture appears to be quite the character.

The Clarets have made Oliver Sonne their first signing of the January transfer window, which officially opens tomorrow on New Year’s Day.

A 24-year-old right-back, who was born in Denmark but plays for Peru through his Grandmother, Sonne has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Clarets, having joined for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley first showed an interest in Sonne during the summer but were unable to sanction deal, only to come back once the window reopened.

Speaking to Clarets+, Sonne spoke about what Burnley fans can expect to see from him over the coming years.

“I would say I’m like a modern full-back,” he said. “I like to attack and get up, but also fulfil my duties defensively. I’m a modern full-back that can do a bit of both.

“My mindset is more attacking-wise than defending. I love coming into the area. I hope I can dedicate a few goals to the Burnley fans in the future but I like to score goals and I like to provide some assists for the attackers.”

Oliver Sonne is the nephew to Danish fashion model Helena Christensen.

Sonne, who’s likely to provide competition for Connor Roberts at right-back, also brings versatility to Scott Parker’s squad.

“I used to play in midfield when I was younger and then I had a coach that moved me to right-back, but if needed I think I can play in multiple positions,” he added.

“For the Peruvian national team I also play as a number eight, so if needed I can play in midfield, but I feel better at right-back where I can take my long runs, which I enjoy doing.”

Away from the pitch, Sonne appears to be quite the personality - confessing a love for niche topics that border on “nerdiness”.

“I would describe myself as a really chill guy. I like to get creative, I like to go into some areas where I can really nerd about it,” he explained.

“I like to nerd about coffee, I really enjoy having a good coffee and spending time making it when I come home from practice.

“I sometimes like to take time off and draw some tattoos or whatever, I like to get creative with it.”

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Sonne is a creative, artistic type given he’s related to Danish fashion model Helena Christensen.

If Joao Mendes ever makes it to the first-team, we could find ourselves in the surreal position of having Ronaldinho and Christensen sat side-by-side in the directors’ box at Turf Moor.

“Maybe she will come [to watch a game],” Sonne said.

“She told me she would, she told me she wanted to come and watch me for Silkeborg but never came. But maybe now the club is a little bigger?”

It’s not just his famous auntie who has modelled, Sonne also tipped his toes into the water during his younger years.

“For its time it was amazing for me to get out into the world and try to do something else besides playing soccer, meet new people and meet new industries,” he explained.

“I think it helped me a lot becoming an outgoing person and to be open. It also helped me realise it’s the soccer that I love and that I wanted to be a football player, because of the games and the atmosphere but also the lifestyle. I love it.”