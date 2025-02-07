Burnley's James Trafford praised for near 'perfect' January after claiming player of the month award

James Trafford has been applauded for his near “perfect” month of displays after picking up the Championship’s player of the month award for January.

The stopper didn’t concede a single goal last month as he kept six straight clean sheets in the league.

The highlights were aplenty; keeping Blackburn Rovers out in the derby; making a crucial stop against promotion rivals Leeds United but most significantly, saving two late penalties in the dramatic game against Sunderland.

It led to the judging panel, which comprised Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, to pick Trafford ahead of Jamie Allen, of Coventry City, Oxford United’s Ciaron Brown and Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson.

“On individual performance, it would be difficult to have a more perfect month than James Trafford,” Goodman said.

“He didn’t concede a goal in any of Burnley’s six games in January and he was the hero at Turf Moor against Sunderland, saving two late penalties to keep his team’s unbeaten run intact.

“Burnley’s defensive stability is going to be the key in their bid for promotion and Trafford is central to that.”

Trafford receives his award alongside head coach Scott Parker and the goalkeeping department.

Trafford’s displays also received the plaudits of his boss Scott Parker, who has been delighted with his displays all season long.

“This is well deserved,” he said.

“James has been incredible all season, not just this month. Since I arrived at this football team, he has been a top professional and a rock for the team.”

Gary Rowett claimed the Championship’s manager of the month award ahead of Marti Cifuentes (QPR), Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) and Omer Riza (Cardiff City).