Burnley's James Trafford attends F1 Spanish Grand Prix with England squad
The England squad are currently in Spain as they step up preparations for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra, which takes place at the home of Espanyol next Saturday.
Following Sunday’s race, which was won by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, finishing ahead of Brit Lando Norris, Thomas Tuchel’s side will head out to nearby Girona for a training camp.
Trafford is part of the 26-man squad for the June double-header, which sees the Three Lions also face Senegal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in an international friendly.
The Burnley goalkeeper will be hoping to make his debut this month, having yet to make his bow for the senior team.
The 22-year-old, who is coming off a record-breaking season with the Clarets, will provide competition for Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.
Trafford kept 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets this season as Scott Parker’s men won promotion to the Premier League, while conceding just 16 goals.
Elsewhere on the international front, CJ Egan-Riley has linked up with the England Under-21s for their training camp at St George’s Park.
Lee Carsley has put together an initial 29-man training squad, before he will be tasked with whittling down the numbers to a final 23 for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships.
The young Lions kick-off their tournament against Czechia on Thursday, June 12 before taking on Slovenia and Germany in the group stage.
