'That's the goal': Burnley man looking to get back in first-team plans after finishing fifth loan spell

Dara Costelloe hasn’t given up hope of featuring for Burnley once again.

The 22-year-old made his Burnley debut during the opening game of the 2022/23 campaign and went on to make a further five appearances that season under Vincent Kompany.

The Irishman hasn’t made a first-team appearance since then though, with his last cameo coming against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup in November 2022 - two-and-a-half years ago.

Since then, he’s been sent out on loan five times with Bradford City, St Johnstone, Dundee, Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town respectively.

His last stint came in League One with the Cobblers, where the forward scored six times in 15 appearances during the second half of last season.

Costelloe is enjoying the learning process away from Turf Moor, but still garners hope of representing the Clarets once again.

“I think I’ve definitely learned that there’s no such thing as a bad loan,” he told Burnley’s Keeping The Faith documentary.

Costelloe scored six times for Northampton during the second half of last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“You learn something from everything, even if it’s from the facilities or the different day-to-day aspects of coming from a privileged Burnley to other clubs where it’s grinding it out, it’s the different levels.

“Being around the experienced pros, you learn everything from them and different managers and different styles of play. I think it’s huge and you can gather a lot from it.

“It’s definitely been another learning experience. I’m hoping a few things can go my way, I could be back in Burnley.

“Once you step away from it, you realise that you had it really good and you want to aspire to be there for the rest of your career and be at those top-level facilities and be at that top level all the time.

“That’s the goal, to get back playing for the club and to reach as high as I can.”

Costelloe, who scored five times in 21 games for Accrington Stanley during the first half of last season, added: “I like to step away from Burnley when I’m not here and really step into the environment that I’m in currently because otherwise I start thinking: ‘oh, how am I going to break in?’

“I like to step away from it and really get into the environment where I’m at.

“I’d love to obviously play for the club in the future. It’s pretty much the only thing I know since I’ve been over [from Ireland]. It’s always been the club that’s given me my first chance, so it means a lot to me.”

During Costelloe’s time at Northampton, he played under former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan, who is currently in charge at Sixfields.

The 42-year-old was tasked with keeping the Cobblers in League One last term, something he was able to do with Costelloe’s assistance.

“If we wouldn’t have had him we would have lost easily, we would have been in a bit of trouble,” Nolan admitted.

“What he’s done, he’s taken it on his shoulders as a young boy and led the line brilliantly for us. He’s got the will and desire to succeed, you can see that. He’s come on loads.”