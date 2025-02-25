Burnley's fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers confirm John Eustace's replacement on three-year deal
The Frenchman, who has signed a contract until 2028, replaces John Eustace, who surprisingly left Ewood Park earlier this month to take over relegation-threatened Derby County.
The 49-year-old will take charge of his first game this weekend when Rovers take on Norwich City.
Blackburn’s chief executive Steve Waggott said: “I am delighted to welcome Valérien to the club.
“We were hugely impressed with Valérien throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process.
“He knows the Championship extremely well and what it takes to finish in the play-offs.
“He has played and managed in some of the biggest environments across Europe and has all the credentials to have a successful spell with us over the coming years.”
Ismael, formerly of Barnsley, Watford and West Brom, takes over a Blackburn side that currently sits inside the Championship play-offs.
In-form Coventry City are just a point adrift in seventh, while the likes of Bristol City, Watford and Norwich are also hot on their heels.
Ismael’s most recent job came in Turkey with Besiktas, where he won eight of his 19 games in charge.
He’s also managed Nurnberg, Wolsburg, Apollon Smyrnis and LASK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.