Burnley's fierce rivals at risk of losing manager to Championship relegation strugglers
Relegation-threatened Derby County have made an official approach for John Eustace, who is said to be open to the move to Pride Park.
Despite the Rams languishing inside the bottom three, compared to Rovers sitting in a play-off spot, Eustace has been enticed by the move given he has family ties to the East Midlands and is said to have been left frustrated by Blackburn’s activity in the transfer market.
Speaking after Rovers’ FA Cup defeat to Wolves this afternoon, Eustace didn’t deny the interest from Derby - but did suggest he will sit down with the club’s board this coming week to discuss his future.
"I will have to see exactly what's happened and talk to the owners," Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph.
"At the moment, I will be in charge for West Brom. I have come here to help rebuild it and help push up the league. I have been very happy here.
"It's something where I now need to speak to the owners to see what they think as well.
"I am away from my family a lot, I am working my socks off, as everyone is, to make sure Blackburn are very competitive and stay in a healthy position.
"When I came here, we were on the way down. Now we're on the way up. We've had some disappointing results but it's something I will have to discuss with the owners and see what happens.
"I have been linked with jobs all season. That's down to the efforts of the group. It's part of the job.
"I have just come off the pitch and realised they have made an official approach. I am sure Steve (Waggott) and Suhail (Pasha) will want to sit down and talk to me. I'd be disappointed if they didn't."
"I think if a club makes an official approach, my first conversation has to be with our owners to find out what the situation is. Then we can take it from there. It is about reassurance too.”