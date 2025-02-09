Scott Parker highlights huge positives from Burnley's Southampton cup win and 'unbelievable' Hannibal

Scott Parker felt there were a number of positives to take away from Burnley’s FA Cup win against Southampton.

Despite making eight changes, the Clarets deservedly sealed their spot in the fifth round of the competition with a mature and disciplined display at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Debutant Marcus Edwards was the match winner, coming off the bench to prod home from close range 13 minutes from time.

Not only that, Jonjo Shelvey got some invaluable minutes under his belt on his first start, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond made their respective returns from injury while youngster Joe Bauress made another impressive outing – making for a near-perfect day for the Clarets.

“There were loads of positives,” Parker said.

“To be honest, I don't think I could sit here and highlight one individual really.

“I thought Vaz [Vaclav Hladky], who's not played a lot of football, he looked every bit of a composed, quality keeper in his moments. He pulled off a big save for one of their chances.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the warm up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

“But also the rest of the backline, in fact every single player, really, for all different reasons of coming into the group, coming into the team, they did very well and showed real big quality.”

While Parker didn’t want to single out individuals, it was put to the Burnley boss that Hannibal arguably had his best display in a Burnley shirt.

“Yeah, he was unbelievable,” Parker responded.

“In fact, I thought the last two performances from Hannibal…he’s been everywhere.

“He’s still such a young man in his development and I think everyone can see that at certain times. But I thought today, I mean, he did not stop running. I thought he was arguably one of the best on the pitch.

“He looked every bit of a Premier League player, focused, disciplined. His endeavour, his quality, I'm really pleased.

“I include his last game as well. I think the last two games, I've seen probably a little bit of a change in him and probably maturing a little bit more and that's down to the work that obviously we're all doing with him and down to him as well.”