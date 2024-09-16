Burnley's Championship rivals announce surprise sacking of manager just five games into the season
The decision to part ways with the 40-year-old comes in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Oxford United.
Despite the setback, the Potters were still fairly well placed in the table, sitting in 13th and three points off the play-offs.
Sporting director Jon Walters explained: “My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City.
“After ongoing discussions with [owner] John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.
“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals.
“As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”
Schumacher had been in charge since December last year, arriving from Plymouth Argyle, and had guided the club to Championship safety by the spring.
With Mark Hughes, Chris Cohen, Peter Cavanagh and Elliot Turner also leaving the Club, Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross will take caretaker charge of the team.
Coates added: “Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers.
“We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season.
“I continue to be hugely thankful to the club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”
