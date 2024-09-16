Burnley's Championship rivals announce surprise sacking of manager just five games into the season

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley’s Championship rivals Stoke City have sacked head coach Steven Schumacher just five games into the new season.
Read More
Zian Flemming reflects on making 'amazing' Burnley debut in win against Leeds Un...

The decision to part ways with the 40-year-old comes in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Oxford United.

Despite the setback, the Potters were still fairly well placed in the table, sitting in 13th and three points off the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sporting director Jon Walters explained: “My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City.

“After ongoing discussions with [owner] John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals.

“As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Stoke City, acknowledges the fans following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Stoke City, acknowledges the fans following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Stoke City, acknowledges the fans following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Schumacher had been in charge since December last year, arriving from Plymouth Argyle, and had guided the club to Championship safety by the spring.

With Mark Hughes, Chris Cohen, Peter Cavanagh and Elliot Turner also leaving the Club, Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross will take caretaker charge of the team.

Coates added: “Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers.

“We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season.

“I continue to be hugely thankful to the club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”

Related topics:Stoke CityBurnleySporting DirectorOxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice