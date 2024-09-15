Zian Flemming reflects on making 'amazing' Burnley debut in win against Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zian Flemming was understandably delighted to make a winning debut in Burnley colours during their hard-earned victory against Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was signed too late on deadline day to make his Burnley bow during the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.

Instead, the Dutchman came in for Lyle Foster in attack after the South African returned from international duty with a virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was amazing,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“This is one of the toughest places to go in the Championship. The ground is obviously rocking and their team is also very good, so it’s a massive win.

“Every win away from home feels nice, but here at Elland Road it’s probably doubly nice.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Zian Flemming of Burnley is challenged by Jayden Bogle of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Everybody was pretty tired at the end of the game, everybody had given their all. You can talk about it but it’s nothing special really, we have to do it week in, week out and especially playing against a good team like this. You’re not just going to get a win at Elland Road, you have to dig deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite normal that you have to do that, especially in the second-half where they’re trying to force something. Everybody has to make those hard yards and we did that.”

Reflecting on getting his Burnley career off to a positive start, Flemming was delighted to get up and running after being sidelined for Millwall with a slight knock prior to his move to Turf Moor.

“I enjoyed it very much,” he added. “Obviously winning is great and it’s a very nice place to make a debut.

“I’m also happy that after the move I had some time over the international break to train with the lads and now I’ve got started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also my first game of the season because I missed the first three games with Millwall and the fourth came in the middle of the transfer, so this is my season also getting kicked off which feels nice.”