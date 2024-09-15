Zian Flemming reflects on making 'amazing' Burnley debut in win against Leeds United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 26-year-old was signed too late on deadline day to make his Burnley bow during the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.
Instead, the Dutchman came in for Lyle Foster in attack after the South African returned from international duty with a virus.
While he didn’t see much of the ball with Leeds dominating possession, Flemming put in a big shift for his side and helped them get over the line with an impressive 1-0 win at Elland Road.
“It was amazing,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
“This is one of the toughest places to go in the Championship. The ground is obviously rocking and their team is also very good, so it’s a massive win.
“Every win away from home feels nice, but here at Elland Road it’s probably doubly nice.
“Everybody was pretty tired at the end of the game, everybody had given their all. You can talk about it but it’s nothing special really, we have to do it week in, week out and especially playing against a good team like this. You’re not just going to get a win at Elland Road, you have to dig deep.
“It’s quite normal that you have to do that, especially in the second-half where they’re trying to force something. Everybody has to make those hard yards and we did that.”
Reflecting on getting his Burnley career off to a positive start, Flemming was delighted to get up and running after being sidelined for Millwall with a slight knock prior to his move to Turf Moor.
“I enjoyed it very much,” he added. “Obviously winning is great and it’s a very nice place to make a debut.
“I’m also happy that after the move I had some time over the international break to train with the lads and now I’ve got started.
“It was also my first game of the season because I missed the first three games with Millwall and the fourth came in the middle of the transfer, so this is my season also getting kicked off which feels nice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.