Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell taken to hospital after suffering head injury for Danish loan club

The 27-year-old is spending the season with Danish top flight side AGF, who are in action against Odense this evening.

During the game, the goalkeeper took a knee to the head from Odense’s Bashkim Kadrii and required medical attention.

The Northern Ireland international was able to walk off the pitch by himself but was then taken to hospital.

AGF wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter: “Bailey unfortunately has to leave with an injury after a collision in our field.

“He has hit his head, but was able to change clothes himself. Good recovery.”

Peacock-Farrell has made 14 appearances in all competitions for AGF this season, with one of those coming in the Europa League.

This incident comes barely a month after Michael Mellon, another Burnley player out on loan, was also rushed to hospital with a similar injury.

The striker required urgent medical attention following a horror clash of heads with St Johnston’s Liam Gordon.

The 20-year-old was thankfully able to make a full recovery and has since returned to action, scoring at Hampden Park in Dundee’s recent 7-1 defeat to Celtic.

But Dundee boss Tony Docherty was infuriated by the incident, claiming it could have endangered Mellon’s life.

“Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.