Burnley's Aaron Ramsey plays first football in 13 months with Under-21 action after injury lay-off

Aaron Ramsey has played his first football in over 13 months by featuring for Burnley’s Under-21 side.

The attacking midfielder got 45 invaluable minutes under his belt as the young Clarets beat Birmingham City’s Under-21s 2-0.

Basilio Socoliche and Charlie Veevers scored Burnley’s goals.

Ramsey has been out of action for Burnley since suffering a serious knee injury during a game against Arsenal in February 2024.

Given there’s only eight games of the season remaining, the 22-year-old still faces a race against time to be fully up to speed in order to feature for the first-team.

“When someone's been out for such a long period of time, you're probably taking it week by week,” he said.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“While I'm excited and enthusiastic about Aaron in terms of how he's progressing, I'm always conscious of someone who's been out so long. There's different hurdles you need to jump through.

“The next hurdle for him is a live game, a proper game with the [Under] 21s or the reserves and hopefully see him come out of that. Let's see where it gets to before the end of the season.”

Ramsey signed a five-year deal with Burnley in the summer of 2023 after making the move to Turf Moor from Aston Villa.

He made 17 appearances under Vincent Kompany during his debut campaign in East Lancashire, but has still yet to score his first goal for the Clarets.