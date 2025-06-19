Burnley Women launch audacious attempt to appoint ex-Liverpool boss - reports
The Guardian claims the Clarets are ‘close’ to finalising an appointment for the 47-year-old, who only left Liverpool’s Women’s side in February.
Beard is a vastly experienced manager in the women’s game, having coached Chelsea, Boston Breakers, West Ham as well as Liverpool.
He led Liverpool to a fourth-placed finish in the Women’s Super League only 13 months ago, having guided the Reds to back-to-back WSL titles during his first spell in 2013 and 2014.
He also guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final in 2012 and repeated the same feat with West Ham seven years later.
In his second spell on Merseyside, Beard led Liverpool to promotion from the second tier before leaving the club, who were seventh in the table.
Burnley have been contacted for comment.
Burnley have been without a permanent boss since parting ways with Rebecca Sawiuk in March.
Sawiuk had left the ambitious outfit in fourth position in the National League North, the third tier of the women’s pyramid.
The ex-Stoke City coach arrived at Turf Moor at the start of the 2023/24 season and led the women’s side to a second-placed finish, behind big-spending Newcastle United. She also claimed the Lancashire FA Women’s Senior Cup title.
It had been hoped the Clarets would push on this season and win promotion to the Championship, but that’s not come to fruition.
The club have recently confirmed they are to turn full-time professional from the start of next season, with chairman Alan Pace “committed to supporting the acceleration and growth of women’s football”.
Not only that, the club also expressed an interest in filling the void left by Blackburn in Women’s Super League 2 [WSL2] after their decision to withdraw last month.
But the tier allocations for the women’s football pyramid have now been confirmed and it’s been announced that Sheffield United, who were relegated from WSL2, have been given a reprieve.
It means Burnley will remain in the National League North, the third tier of the women’s game.