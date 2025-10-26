Burnley Women dish out another heavy thrashing to rivals Blackburn Rovers

Burnley hit East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers for double figures for the second time in four weeks with an emphatic FA Cup win.

Fresh from smashing Rovers 13-0 in the FA Women’s National League Cup at the end of September, Lou Roberts’ side could only manage 12 on this occasion in this first round tie.

Nine different Clarets found the back of the net in an action-packed match at the Daisy Arena in Nelson, with Claudia Walker netting a hat-trick and Heidi recording a brace.

There were three changes to the team that started last week’s National League Cup victory over Norton & Stockton Ancients, with captain Tilly Wilkes stepping into the defence.

Millie Ravening came into the midfield, while Aimee Kelly partnered last week’s hat-trick hero Charlie Chadwick up front.

Wilkes broke the deadlock after just two minutes, receiving the ball 20 yards out and firing it into the top right corner.

Roberts’ side were intent on pushing forwards at every opportunity and it was 2-0 with 20 on the clock through Kelly, who guided Maddie Robinson’s cross in off the post with her head.

Claudia Walker came off the bench to net a hat-trick. Picture: Kevin Hayden Photography

Chadwick made it three with a close-range finish at the second time of asking and it was four before half-time when Kelly’s shot hit Ravening and beat Melany Layza.

Emma Siddall and Walker replaced Ravening and Kelly respectively at the break, and it took just two minutes for the latter to net her third goal of the campaign one-on-one.

McAloon made her only save of the day shortly afterwards when Ellie Rice turned and shot from the edge of the area, but it was a routine save for the former Durham stopper.

Heidi did well to control Robinson’s fizzed ball and make it 6-0 on the hour, and during the celebrations Roberts made two more switches, replacing Naomi Hartley and Jade Richards with Jasmine Matthews and Helen Seed.

Brooke Cairns was next to add her name to the scoresheet with a smart finish at the near post and the Clarets then scored three time in four minutes.

After Heidi finished from close range, Siddall expertly picked out the bottom left corner following a set piece and Robinson produced an emphatic finish that hit the bar and post on the way in.

Burnley were really purring at this point and after Cairns and Heidi both had further goals disallowed, Walker scored twice in two minutes to complete her hat-trick and the scoring for the day.

The first was a strike into the bottom right corner after some excellent chest control, while the second saw her react quickest to a loose ball in the area and prod home.

Roberts’ side now await the outcome of Monday night’s second round draw before turning their attention to a league match against Liverpool Feds on Wednesday, October 29 in Leyland.

