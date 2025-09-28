Burnley Women hit rivals Blackburn Rovers for THIRTEEN in changing of the guard

Burnley Women thrashed East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers 13-0 in a true changing of the guard.

The Clarets took the derby spoils to seal their progression in the FA Women’s National League Cup in emphatic fashion.

Blackburn were a division above the Clarets last season, but opted to withdraw from the Women’s Championship, with owners the Venky’s unwilling to meet the league's requirements on facilities, player welfare and staffing.

They were demoted from the second tier to the fourth tier as a result and currently sit bottom of their league with five straight defeats.

Burnley, meanwhile, sit third in the National League North, three points off the leaders with a game in hand having turned full-time this summer.

There were nine different scorers on the day, while Charlie Chadwick also bagged a hat-trick. This was accompanied by doubles from Aimee Kelly and Danielle Maxwell on an action-packed day at the Loom Loft Stadium in Clitheroe.

There were three changes to the side that started Burnley’s last FAWNL Cup match against Huddersfield Town, with Naomi Hartley coming into the defence in front of goalkeeper Eva Spencer.

Burnley Women celebrate one of their 13 goals against Blackburn. Picture: Kevin Hayden Photography

Louise McDaniel took the attacking midfield role, while Kelly started in a front two alongside Chadwick.

The Clarets started like a house on fire with four goals in the opening 20 minutes, and it was Abbey-Leigh Stringer’s header that opened the scoring with three on the clock.

Kelly then got her first with a tap in thanks to Chadwick’s unselfishness, and the latter opened her account with another header from a Thea Paul corner.

The fourth goal was made by Millie Chandarana’s tenacity to win the ball back, and the former Rovers midfielder slid through Chadwick to finish into the bottom right corner.

Two goals in three minutes then made it 6-0 around the half-hour mark.

Kelly was first to strike with a fantastic header from 12 yards, before Brooke Cairns managed a similarly impressive effort into the left of the goal from 22 yards.

There could have been more damage before half-time but for the heroics of Blackburn ‘keeper Skye Kirkham, who made great saves to deny Kelly and Paul.

Burnley’s seventh did come just six minutes after the restart, though, when Hartley controlled a corner and teed up Chandarana to score her first goal for the club.

Chadwick’s hat-trick goal then made it eight before the hour and it was another cool finish from the striker, who was played through by Hartley.

Manager Louise Roberts made a triple change on the hour, replacing goal scorers Chadwick and Kelly with Heidi Logan and Maxwell.

There was a moment to remember for Helen Seed too, who replaced her former Rovers colleague Jade Richards for her first Burnley appearance in 406 days following an ACL injury.

McDaniel produced some lovely step overs and a fine finish to make it nine, before the Clarets put even more gloss on the scoreline with three goals in as many minutes.

Two of those came from Northern Ireland international Maxwell, who showed great confidence and ability to take a touch and finish both times either side of an outrageous finish from Paul.

The left wing-back cut inside and powered the ball into the top right corner from the by-line for her third goal of the season.

Two more changes saw Millie Ravening and Emma Siddall replace McDaniel and Cairns respectively, a sign that Roberts’ side weren’t willing to show any mercy.

The 13th and final goal of a memorable afternoon came 15 minutes from time, and it was Logan who found it, firing across Kirkham from yet another Chandarana assist.

Burnley have finished top of FAWNL Cup Group F with an aggregate score of 21-0 from their three matches and learn their last 32 opponents on Monday night.

